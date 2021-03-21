Left Menu

Bengal reports 422 new COVID-19 cases, 3 fresh fatalities

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 22-03-2021 00:09 IST | Created: 21-03-2021 23:52 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

West Bengal's COVID-19 caseload rose to 5,80,631 on Sunday, as 422 more people tested positive for the infection, the state health department said in a bulletin.

Three coronavirus patients two from North 24 Parganas district and one from Howrah district - also died, taking the toll to 10,306.

Kolkata reported the highest number of new cases at 158, followed by North 24 Parganas district at 98 and South 24 Parganas at 25, the bulletin said.

Altogether 295 people were cured of the disease on Sunday, taking the total number of recoveries to 5,66,821.

The state now has 3,504 active cases.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

