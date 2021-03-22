Left Menu

Mexico reports 2,133 new cases of COVID-19, 209 more deaths

Reuters | Mexico City | Updated: 22-03-2021 01:50 IST | Created: 22-03-2021 01:48 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Mexico's Health Ministry on Sunday reported 2,133 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the country and 209 more fatalities, bringing its total to 2,195,772 infections and 198,036 deaths.

The real numbers of infected people and deaths are likely significantly higher than the official count, the ministry has said.

