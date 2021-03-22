Mexico reports 2,133 new cases of COVID-19, 209 more deaths

Mexico's Health Ministry on Sunday reported 2,133 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the country and 209 more fatalities, bringing its total to 2,195,772 infections and 198,036 deaths.

The real numbers of infected people and deaths are likely significantly higher than the official count, the ministry has said.

Advertisement

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)