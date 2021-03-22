Brazil reports 47,774 new coronavirus cases, 1,290 deaths in 24 hours

Brazil recorded 47,774 additional confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus in the past 24 hours, along with 1,290 deaths from COVID-19, the Health Ministry said on Sunday.

Brazil has registered nearly 12 million cases since the pandemic began, while the official death toll has risen to 294,042, according to ministry data.

Advertisement

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)