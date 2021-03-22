Taiwan premier gets AstraZeneca shot as island starts vaccine campaign

Taiwan premier gets AstraZeneca shot as island starts vaccine campaignReuters | Taipei | Updated: 22-03-2021 06:31 IST | Created: 22-03-2021 06:31 IST
Taiwan Premier Su Tseng-chang received the AstraZeneca PLC COVID-19 shot on Monday as the island began its vaccination campaign.
"I have just finished getting the injection, there is no pain at the injection site, and there is no soreness of the body," Su told reporters at a Taipei hospital.
