Here's what you need to know about the coronavirus right now: Second virus surge grips India on lockdown anniversary

India's richest state, Maharashtra, reported 30,535 new coronavirus infections in the past 24 hours, which could send the country's overall cases to a multi-month high when national data is released later on Monday. A year ago, India observed what Prime Minister Narendra Modi called a people's curfew, marking the start of a chaotic nationwide lockdown in a bid to contain the virus. With 11.6 million cases, India is now the worst-affected country after the United States and Brazil.

Advertisement

Maharashtra, India's most industrialized state and home to its financial capital Mumbai, has been accounting for more than 60% of the country's total cases after a full-scale reopening of its economy unleashed a second wave of infections late last month. New Zealand eyes quarantine-free travel with Australia

New Zealand's Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern will announce a date for quarantine-free travel with Australia early next month, she said on Monday, amid mounting pressure from business to open borders with neighboring countries. The government plans to announce a start date on April 6, Ardern told a news conference, adding that while opening borders with neighbors was a priority, several concerns needed to be resolved first.

Ardern outlined the conditions needed to satisfy the cabinet, such as contact tracing measures and managed isolation facilities before borders are opened to Australians. AstraZeneca vaccine in the spotlight, Taiwan premier gets a shot

Fewer Europeans trust the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine after several countries reported side-effects, such as blood clots, an opinion poll by YouGov showed on Monday, even though scientific studies have found it is safe and effective. The European Union is rebuffing British government calls to ship AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccines produced in a factory in the Netherlands, an EU official said on Sunday.

Meanwhile, Taiwan Premier Su Tseng-chang received the AstraZeneca COVID-19 shot on Monday, having volunteered to be first in line to underscore government confidence in the vaccine's safety as the island began its inoculation campaign. Miami Beach extends curfew, powers in a bid to control crowds

Miami Beach officials voted on Sunday to extend an 8 p.m. curfew and emergency powers for up to three weeks to help control unruly and mostly maskless crowds that have converged on the party destination during spring break. Thousands of people have packed the city's Art Deco Cultural District causing bedlam and lawlessness in recent days when university students typically celebrate spring break, leading some businesses to close voluntarily out of concern for public safety.

Mayor Dan Gelber told an emergency meeting of the city commission that all manner of out-of-town and out-of-state visitors, not just college students, were filling the streets since Florida Governor Ron DeSantis on Feb. 26 called the state an "oasis of freedom" from coronavirus restrictions.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)