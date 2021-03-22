Greece orders private sector doctors to assist against COVID-19
Greece has ordered private sector doctors in the broader Athens region to assist its public health system to fight a rise in new COVID-19 infections, Health Minister Vassilis Kikilias said on Monday. Unfortunately, very few private doctors came," Kikilias said.Reuters | Athens | Updated: 22-03-2021 12:18 IST | Created: 22-03-2021 12:12 IST
Greece has ordered private sector doctors in the broader Athens region to assist its public health system to fight a rise in new COVID-19 infections, Health Minister Vassilis Kikilias said on Monday. The government had earlier called on private-sector doctors to help out as Greece's public hospitals have been overwhelmed by surging COVID-19 infections and intensive care wards are running out of beds. It said about 200 doctors were needed.
"For weeks, the Health Ministry addressed an invitation - an appeal - to private doctors, to strengthen the hospitals of the National Health Service during the third major wave of the COVID-19 pandemic. Unfortunately, very few private doctors came," Kikilias said. "Taking into account the emergency conditions ... the Health Ministry is ordering the personal services of doctors in the specialties of physicians, pulmonologists and general practitioners," he said.
Greece reported 1,514 new coronavirus infections and 41 deaths on Sunday, bringing the total number of deaths to about 7,500.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Greece
- Athens
- National Health Service
- Health Ministry
ALSO READ
Israel, Cyprus and Greece agree to link power grids via subsea cable
Greece investigates video of police beating man
Cyprus, Israel, Greece sign deal on electric cable link
Greece hopes to lift COVID curbs in retail before end-March, tourism in May
Israel, Cyprus and Greece agree to link power grids via subsea cable