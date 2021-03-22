AstraZeneca-Oxford COVID-19 vaccine 79% effective in U.S. trial

AstraZeneca-Oxford COVID-19 vaccine 79% effective in U.S. trialReuters | Frankfurt | Updated: 22-03-2021 12:39 IST | Created: 22-03-2021 12:37 IST
The COVID-19 vaccine developed by Oxford University and AstraZeneca were 79% effective in a large U.S. trial at preventing symptomatic illness and was 100% effective against severe or critical disease and hospitalization.
