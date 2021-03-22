Oxford says AstraZeneca trials in U.S, Chile, Peru shows COVID vaccine safe

Phase three trials involving more than 32,000 volunteers across all age groups, conducted in the U.S., Chile, and Peru have shown that the COVID-19 AstraZeneca vaccine is safe and highly effective, the University of Oxford said on Monday.

"These results are great news as they show the remarkable efficacy of the vaccine in a new population and are consistent with the results from Oxford-led trials," Andrew Pollard, who runs the Oxford Vaccine Group, said.

