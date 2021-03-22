Oxford says AstraZeneca trials in U.S, Chile, Peru shows COVID vaccine safe

Oxford says AstraZeneca trials in U.S, Chile, Peru shows COVID vaccine safeReuters | Washington DC | Updated: 22-03-2021 12:53 IST | Created: 22-03-2021 12:48 IST
Phase three trials involving more than 32,000 volunteers across all age groups, conducted in the U.S., Chile, and Peru have shown that the COVID-19 AstraZeneca vaccine is safe and highly effective, the University of Oxford said on Monday.
"These results are great news as they show the remarkable efficacy of the vaccine in a new population and are consistent with the results from Oxford-led trials," Andrew Pollard, who runs the Oxford Vaccine Group, said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
