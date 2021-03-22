Left Menu

AstraZeneca vaccine safe and effective in U.S., Chile, Peru trials

The COVID-19 vaccine developed by Oxford University and AstraZeneca was 79% effective in preventing symptomatic illness a large trial in the United States, Chile and Peru, the company said on Monday, paving the way for it to apply for U.S. approval. The vaccine was 100% effective against severe or critical disease and hospitalisation and was safe, the drugmaker said on Monday, releasing results of the late-stage human trial study of more than 32,000 volunteers across all age groups.

Reuters | Updated: 22-03-2021 13:17 IST | Created: 22-03-2021 13:17 IST
AstraZeneca vaccine safe and effective in U.S., Chile, Peru trials

The COVID-19 vaccine developed by Oxford University and AstraZeneca was 79% effective in preventing symptomatic illness a large trial in the United States, Chile and Peru, the company said on Monday, paving the way for it to apply for U.S. approval.

The vaccine was 100% effective against severe or critical disease and hospitalisation and was safe, the drugmaker said on Monday, releasing results of the late-stage human trial study of more than 32,000 volunteers across all age groups. The data will give credence to the British shot after results from earlier, separate late-stage studies raised questions about the robustness of the data.

It will also help allay safety concerns that have disrupted its use in the European Union after a small number of reports of rare blood clots in people who have received the shot. After briefly halting its use, many European countries have resumed using the shot in their inoculation programmes after a regional regulator said it was safe, while several country leaders are also taking the vaccine to boost confidence.

AstraZeneca said an independent safety committee conducted a specific review of the blood clots in the U.S. trial, as well as cerebral venous sinus thrombosis (CVST), which is an extremely rare blood clot in the brain, with the help of an independent neurologist. The London-listed company said the panel found "no increased risk of thrombosis or events characterised by thrombosis among the 21,583 participants receiving at least one dose of the vaccine. The specific search for CVST found no events in this trial."

The partners will prepare the data to apply for approval from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA), University of Oxford professor Sarah Gilbert told BBC radio. The preparation will take a few weeks, she added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

U.S. administers 124.5 mln doses of COVID-19 vaccines - CDC

U.S. House antitrust chairman plans multiple bills to go after Big Tech

FACTBOX-India retail: A nearly $900 bln market dominated by mom-and-pop stores

Canadian Pacific to buy Kansas City Southern for $25 billion - FT

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

FOREX-Dollar cements gains as hedge funds cut short bets; lira slumps

The U.S. dollar held near a four-month high on Monday after Turkeys President Tayyip Erdogan stunned investors over the weekend by replacing the hawkish central bank governor, sending shockwaves through global currency markets. The lira sli...

Japanese prosecutors charge 2 US citizens accused of aiding Ghosn escape

Tokyo Japan, March 22 ANISputnik The Tokyo District Prosecutors Office on Monday charged two US citizens accused of helping former Nissan CEO Carlos Ghosn jump bail in Japan and escape to Lebanon in 2019, the Kyodo news agency reported. In ...

Spain hopes number of foreign tourists rebounds to half pre-pandemic level this year

Spanish Tourism Minister Reyes Maroto said on Monday that she hoped the number of foreign tourists coming to Spain could rebound this year to half the pre-pandemic level.Maybe the ideal goal is ... to get half of the tourists we had in 2019...

Over 200 China vessels massed at disputed reef in South China Sea: Philippines

Phillippines has said that over 200 Chinese vessels have massed at a disputed reef in the West Philippine sea. In an unusual announcement published by the Presidential Communications Operations Office PCOO on its Facebook page, the National...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021