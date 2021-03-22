French vaccines chief eyes return to normal life by Summer

French vaccines chief eyes return to normal life by SummerReuters | Paris | Updated: 22-03-2021 13:19 IST | Created: 22-03-2021 13:19 IST
French vaccination chief Alain Fischer said on Monday he expects the country to return to some kind of "normal" living conditions by summer or autumn thanks to an acceleration of the COVID-19 vaccination campaign.
Fischer also told BFM Television that Sunday's unauthorised carnival in Marseille in southern France was "totally irresponsible" as it was bound to increase the number of COVID infections and of patients in hospitals.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
