Philippines reports record daily rise of 8,019 coronavirus cases

The Philippines' health ministry on Monday reported 8,019 new coronavirus infections, registering a record daily increase in cases.

In a bulletin, the ministry said total confirmed cases had reached 671,792, while deaths increased by four to 12,972. It was the third time the Philippines has posted a fresh high in daily cases in the past four days.

