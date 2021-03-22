Left Menu

AstraZeneca vaccine safe and effective in new trial data

AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine developed with Oxford University was 79% effective in preventing symptomatic illness in a large trial in Chile, Peru and the United States, the company said on Monday, paving the way for it to apply for U.S. approval. The vaccine was also 100% effective against severe or critical disease and hospitalisation, and was safe, the partners said on Monday, releasing results of the late-stage human trial study of more than 32,000 volunteers across all age groups.

Reuters | Updated: 22-03-2021 14:01 IST | Created: 22-03-2021 14:01 IST
AstraZeneca vaccine safe and effective in new trial data

AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine developed with Oxford University was 79% effective in preventing symptomatic illness in a large trial in Chile, Peru and the United States, the company said on Monday, paving the way for it to apply for U.S. approval.

The vaccine was also 100% effective against severe or critical disease and hospitalisation, and was safe, the partners said on Monday, releasing results of the late-stage human trial study of more than 32,000 volunteers across all age groups. The data will give credence to the British shot after results from earlier, separate late-stage studies raised questions about the robustness of the data.

It will also help to allay safety concerns that have disrupted its use in the European Union after a small number of reports of rare blood clots in people who received the vaccine. After briefly halting its use, many European countries have resumed using the shot in their inoculation programmes after a regional regulator said it was safe, while several country leaders are also taking the vaccine to boost confidence.

AstraZeneca said an independent safety committee conducted a specific review of the blood clots in the U.S. trial, as well as cerebral venous sinus thrombosis (CVST), which is an extremely rare blood clot in the brain, with the help of an independent neurologist. The London-listed company said the panel found "no increased risk of thrombosis or events characterised by thrombosis among the 21,583 participants receiving at least one dose of the vaccine. The specific search for CVST found no events in this trial."

"These results are great news as they show the remarkable efficacy of the vaccine in a new population and are consistent with the results from Oxford-led trials," Andrew Pollard, who runs the Oxford Vaccine Group, said. AstraZeneca said it was preparing to submit the data to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and for a launch in the United States should it win Emergency Use Authorization.

University of Oxford professor Sarah Gilbert told BBC radio that work to prepare the submission will take a few weeks. The efficacy read-out was above a rate of about 60%, cited by the European Union's drugs regulator in its December recommendation.

It was, however, in line with the maximum efficacy found by Britain's Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA), based on cases with a three-month gap between the first and the second dose. In the trial, participants received either two standard doses of the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine or a placebo vaccine, at a four-week interval.

Amongst participants in the interim analysis, about 79% were white/Caucasian, 8% black/African American, 4% native American and 4% Asian, and 22% of participants were Hispanic, the company said. About 20% of participants were 65 years and over, and approximately 60% had co-morbidities associated with an increased risk for progression of severe COVID-19, such as diabetes, severe obesity or cardiac disease.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

U.S. administers 124.5 mln doses of COVID-19 vaccines - CDC

U.S. House antitrust chairman plans multiple bills to go after Big Tech

FACTBOX-India retail: A nearly $900 bln market dominated by mom-and-pop stores

Canadian Pacific to buy Kansas City Southern for $25 billion - FT

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Will 'definitely' talk about Jayalalithaa's death: Udhayanidhi Stalin

By Pramod Chaturvedi And Kathir Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam DMK President MK Stalins son and partys candidate from Chepauk, Udhayanidhi Stalin has said that he and his party will definitely speak about former chief minister J Jayalalithaas de...

Over 200 China vessels massed at disputed reef in South China Sea: Philippines

Phillippines has said that over 200 Chinese vessels have massed at a disputed reef in the West Philippine sea. In an unusual announcement published by the Presidential Communications Operations Office PCOO on its Facebook page, the National...

Taiwan loses two fighter jets in apparent collision, third such crash in six months

Two Taiwanese fighter jets crashed on Monday in the third such incident in the past half year, at a time when the Beijing-claimed islands armed forced are under increasing pressure to intercept Chinese aircraft on an almost daily basis. Whi...

Sadananda Gowda slams Left govt in Ker, assures Devaswom board would be handed over to believers

Attacking the Left government in Kerala ahead of the April 6 Assembly elections, Union Minister D V Sadananda Gowda on Monday said the southern state was becoming a hub of anti-national activities.At a press meet here, Gowda said if the BJP...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021