Left Menu

Fresh travel warning for Britons hits airline stocks

"It just feels premature to be booking international holidays at the moment." Europe's airlines and travel sector are now bracing for a second lost summer, with rebound hope increasingly challenged by Europe's slow and chaotic COVID-19 vaccine rollout.

Reuters | London | Updated: 22-03-2021 14:37 IST | Created: 22-03-2021 14:18 IST
Fresh travel warning for Britons hits airline stocks
Representative image Image Credit: Flickr

Britons were warned not to book summer holidays abroad by government ministers as COVID-19 cases in parts of Europe soar, sending travel and airline stocks down by as much as 8% on Monday. Foreign holidays are currently banned in the UK. Under the government's four-stage roadmap for easing pandemic restrictions, they could be allowed to resume from May 17 at the earliest, although it could be later than that.

"My advice would be to anybody right now is just to hold off on booking international travel," social care minister Helen Whately told the BBC on Monday. "It just feels premature to be booking international holidays at the moment."

Europe's airlines and travel sector are now bracing for a second lost summer, with rebound hope increasingly challenged by Europe's slow and chaotic COVID-19 vaccine rollout. Shares in British Airways owner IAG, EasyJet, TUI, and Jet2 all traded down around 6-7% on Monday, paring some of the strong gains since Feb.22 when Britain announced its ambition to restart travel.

While half of all adults in Britain have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, growing infection levels in France, Italy, and Germany, fuelled by variants, means the UK may choose to restrict travel beyond the May 17 date. Whately's comments were the latest in a series of warnings from scientists, public health experts, and politicians in recent days.

The second summer of restricted travel will place airlines and travel companies under a renewed financial strain after they've taken on huge debts to survive the last 12 months of lockdowns and holiday bans. Citi analyst Mark Manduca said he detected a "heightened level of fatigue amongst fundamental investors" whose recovery hopes had propelled a recent rebound in airline stocks.

"The upside momentum-driven express train of all things recovery is now beginning to peter out and falter," he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

U.S. administers 124.5 mln doses of COVID-19 vaccines - CDC

U.S. House antitrust chairman plans multiple bills to go after Big Tech

FACTBOX-India retail: A nearly $900 bln market dominated by mom-and-pop stores

Canadian Pacific to buy Kansas City Southern for $25 billion - FT

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Will 'definitely' talk about Jayalalithaa's death: Udhayanidhi Stalin

By Pramod Chaturvedi And Kathir Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam DMK President MK Stalins son and partys candidate from Chepauk, Udhayanidhi Stalin has said that he and his party will definitely speak about former chief minister J Jayalalithaas de...

Over 200 China vessels massed at disputed reef in South China Sea: Philippines

Phillippines has said that over 200 Chinese vessels have massed at a disputed reef in the West Philippine sea. In an unusual announcement published by the Presidential Communications Operations Office PCOO on its Facebook page, the National...

Taiwan loses two fighter jets in apparent collision, third such crash in six months

Two Taiwanese fighter jets crashed on Monday in the third such incident in the past half year, at a time when the Beijing-claimed islands armed forced are under increasing pressure to intercept Chinese aircraft on an almost daily basis. Whi...

Sadananda Gowda slams Left govt in Ker, assures Devaswom board would be handed over to believers

Attacking the Left government in Kerala ahead of the April 6 Assembly elections, Union Minister D V Sadananda Gowda on Monday said the southern state was becoming a hub of anti-national activities.At a press meet here, Gowda said if the BJP...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021