Left Menu

Yoga Day 2021 to see series of activities in Andaman-Nicobar Islands

In the run-up to the 7th IDY which falls on 21st June 2021, the UT Administration has decided to take forward the momentum created by International Day of Yoga observations in preceding years.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 22-03-2021 15:37 IST | Created: 22-03-2021 15:37 IST
Yoga Day 2021 to see series of activities in Andaman-Nicobar Islands
The UT’s action plan for the 7th IDY is already finalised and is in line with the activities organized during the previous year. Image Credit: ANI

International Day of Yoga (IDY) – 2021 will see a series of activities in the Andaman-Nicobar Islands which are expected to inspire the public to adopt Yoga in a big way, even as the UT administration proceeds with caution in the matter in light of the threat of the pandemic.

In the run-up to the 7th IDY which falls on 21st June 2021, the UT Administration has decided to take forward the momentum created by International Day of Yoga observations in preceding years. The UT administration is keen on involving people from all walks of life in this year's activities. The UT's action plan for the 7th IDY is already finalised and is in line with the activities organized during the previous year. All IDY activities will be held in a Covid-19 compliant manner.

Mass Yoga Demonstrations will be organized at prominent locations based on Common Yoga Protocol (CYP). Suitable Panchayat Halls, Community Halls, School Halls etc. will be utilised as per feasibility.

The prevailing COVID-19 Guidelines of GoIwill be strictly followed in all the three District of the UT. The events at each location may be overseen by the Senior Level Officers i.e. Secretary/ HOD/ other suitable officers of the UT Administration in collaboration with the line departments. Yoga experts will be invited to guide the participants.

It has been decided that awareness activities will be taken up at least for a month prior to IDY-2021 across the UT for mobilizing increased public participation in the 7thIDY subject to prevailing Covid-19 Guidelines. These proposed activities include:

Awareness/ Yoga RallyDrawing/ Elocution/ Essay/ Speech/ Poster Competition for School/ College Students and General PublicSeminars/ Workshops on Yoga.Musical and Cultural programme on yoga.Mini Exhibition on Yoga.Yoga Awareness/ Multidisciplinary Health Camp.Awareness programme on Yoga for school students.Health Talk on Yoga etc.

It is expected that these systematic efforts will lead to Yoga finding an enduring place in the public health sphere in the islands. Further, the increasing public interest arising out of IDY is expected to add to the Yoga infrastructure in the Andaman-Nicobar islands and give a fillip to Yoga Tourism also.

(With Inputs from PIB)

TRENDING

FACTBOX-India retail: A nearly $900 bln market dominated by mom-and-pop stores

U.S. administers 124.5 mln doses of COVID-19 vaccines - CDC

U.S. House antitrust chairman plans multiple bills to go after Big Tech

Canadian Pacific to buy Kansas City Southern for $25 billion - FT

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Delhi HC issues notice to respondents on plea seeking direction to UOI to debar such campaigners, candidates from campaigning assembly polls

The Delhi High Court on Monday issued notice to respondents on a plea seeking direction to UOI to debar such campaigners and candidates from campaigning in the upcoming assembly elections either permanently or for a stipulated, sufficiently...

S.African business group calls for vaccine focus on elderly

A South African business lobby group called on Monday for the government to shift the emphasis on its vaccine programme to target the elderly and vulnerable sooner, to prevent hospitals being overrun in a third wave of COVID-19 infections. ...

Boy gets trapped in rotary tiller, dies

Police are looking for five people after they secretly buried a 12-year-old boy killed after getting trapped in a rotary tiller attached with a tractor. Police have registered a case of culpable homicide against the five, three of whom are ...

Katherine Heigl says she is 'bionic' following major neck surgery

American actor Katherine Heigl after undergoing major neck surgery, recently shared that she is now bionic, along with photos of her. Heigl took to her Instagram handle and posted a picture sporting a neck brace and revealed that she had su...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021