COVID-19: MP CM directs officials to launch awareness campaign

Alarmed by the fresh surge in COVID-19 cases, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Monday directed officials to launch an awareness campaign in a big way about the importance of wearing masks.

The CM also asked officials to rope in religious leaders, cadets of the National Cadet Corps (NCC), and workers of the National Service Scheme (NSS) to reach out to people.

''Chouhan urged public representatives and officials to post the message 'Mera Mask Meri Suraksha' (My mask is my safety) slogan on social media and also launch a campaign,'' a public relations department official said.

The CM told officials that they remind people every day at 11 AM and 7 PM about the importance of wearing masks and rope in self-help groups (SHGs) to ensure the supply of masks, the official added.

Referring to the ''Meri Holi Mere Ghar'' slogan, Chouhan said people should celebrate the upcoming festival of Holi at their homes. He said no traditional fairs (Melas) be organised and that not more than 20 persons attend a programme.

Crisis management groups in each district should make necessary arrangements for dealing with the situation, the chief minister said.

He directed officials to maintain strong vigilance in the districts bordering Maharashtra given the spike in cases in the neighbouring state.

Officials in Ratlam district told the CM that they are keeping a watch on people coming from neighbouring Gujarat and Rajasthan as well, the official said.

In Ashok Nagar district, the traditional Kareela mela will remain suspended, the official said, adding Niwadi district bordering Jhansi in Uttar Pradesh will also be under close watch.

Madhya Pradesh's overall COVID-19 case tally stood at 2,75,727 on March 21, as per the state health department.

