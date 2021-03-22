Left Menu

COVID-19 rules violation: Over 9000 people fined so far in Jammu

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 22-03-2021 15:54 IST | Created: 22-03-2021 15:46 IST
COVID-19 rules violation: Over 9000 people fined so far in Jammu
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Over 9000 people have been fined so far in Jammu district for violating COVID-19 guidelines by not wearing masks and Rs 45 lakh recovered from them, officials said on Monday.

Jammu and Kashmir on Sunday recorded 158 fresh coronavirus cases, including 34 travellers, taking the infection tally to 1,28,547.

Officials said, ''During the drive against violators of COVID-19 guidelines, more than nine thousand persons have been fined for not wearing face masks during the year 2020-21''. A total fine imposed on them amounted to Rs 45 lakh, they said Those found violating the COVID-19 guidelines in the district will be strictly dealt with under the law, police said.PTI AB DV DV

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

FACTBOX-India retail: A nearly $900 bln market dominated by mom-and-pop stores

U.S. administers 124.5 mln doses of COVID-19 vaccines - CDC

U.S. House antitrust chairman plans multiple bills to go after Big Tech

Canadian Pacific to buy Kansas City Southern for $25 billion - FT

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Delhi HC issues notice to respondents on plea seeking direction to UOI to debar such campaigners, candidates from campaigning assembly polls

The Delhi High Court on Monday issued notice to respondents on a plea seeking direction to UOI to debar such campaigners and candidates from campaigning in the upcoming assembly elections either permanently or for a stipulated, sufficiently...

S.African business group calls for vaccine focus on elderly

A South African business lobby group called on Monday for the government to shift the emphasis on its vaccine programme to target the elderly and vulnerable sooner, to prevent hospitals being overrun in a third wave of COVID-19 infections. ...

Boy gets trapped in rotary tiller, dies

Police are looking for five people after they secretly buried a 12-year-old boy killed after getting trapped in a rotary tiller attached with a tractor. Police have registered a case of culpable homicide against the five, three of whom are ...

Katherine Heigl says she is 'bionic' following major neck surgery

American actor Katherine Heigl after undergoing major neck surgery, recently shared that she is now bionic, along with photos of her. Heigl took to her Instagram handle and posted a picture sporting a neck brace and revealed that she had su...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021