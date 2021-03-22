Left Menu

What you need to know about the coronavirus right now

The trials in the United States, Chile, and Peru showed the vaccine was 79% effective at preventing symptomatic COVID-19 and could bolster confidence in the product after confusion over its efficacy data, dosing regimen, and possible side-effects. Many European countries halted the use of the AstraZeneca shot earlier this month after some reports that it was linked to blood clots, but have since resumed inoculation after a regional regulator said it was safe.

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 22-03-2021 15:58 IST | Created: 22-03-2021 15:54 IST
What you need to know about the coronavirus right now
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Here's what you need to know about the coronavirus right now: AstraZeneca's new trial data gives vaccine a boost

AstraZeneca's coronavirus vaccine received a major boost on Monday after data from a large trial showed it was safe and effective, potentially paving the way for its emergency authorization in the United States as countries in Asia accelerated its rollout. The trials in the United States, Chile, and Peru showed the vaccine was 79% effective at preventing symptomatic COVID-19 and could bolster confidence in the product after confusion over its efficacy data, dosing regimen, and possible side-effects.

Many European countries halted the use of the AstraZeneca shot earlier this month after some reports that it was linked to blood clots, but have since resumed inoculation after a regional regulator said it was safe. India reports worst daily rise in COVID-19 in months

India reported its most COVID-19 cases and deaths in months on Monday, on the first anniversary of the start of a chaotic nationwide lockdown. Authorities reintroduced some curbs to slow the spread of the virus, especially in the western state of Maharashtra, which accounted for nearly two-thirds of the 46,951 new infections and the majority of the 212 deaths. Some hospitals in the country's worst-affected state have begun to run short of beds.

With the biggest rise in cases since early November, India's total has surpassed 11.65 million, the highest in the world after the United States and Brazil. The Philippines reports a record rise in cases

The Philippines on Monday reported a record daily rise of 8,019 infections, as authorities implemented tighter curbs in the congested capital region and hospital capacity neared critical levels in some areas. The health ministry said total confirmed cases had reached 671,792, while deaths increased by four to 12,972. It was the third time the Philippines has posted a fresh high in daily cases in the past four days.

"Exercise extra caution to prevent the quick spread of COVID-19 cases," the ministry said in a statement, urging people to stay at home if possible. French vaccines chief eyes return to normal life by summer

French vaccination chief Alain Fischer said on Monday he expects the country to return to some kind of "normal" living conditions by summer or autumn thanks to an acceleration of the vaccination campaign. Fischer also told BFM Television the army would be involved in plans to speed the vaccination campaign and that France was still able to stick to its vaccination targets despite setbacks on the AstraZeneca vaccine.

"It will take some time for life to return to normal," he said. "For the most vulnerable people, we should not be far from the target by May. For a return to normal, this is Summer-Autumn." Thai-developed vaccine starts human trials

Thailand started human trials on Monday of a domestically developed coronavirus vaccine and expects to deploy it next year, which its health minister said could give the country more freedom with its vaccine policy. Thailand's vaccination drive is targeting the inoculation of half of its adult population by the end of the year using 61 million doses of AstraZeneca's vaccine, which will be locally produced from June.

The home-grown vaccine candidate uses an inactivated virus to trigger immunity.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

FACTBOX-India retail: A nearly $900 bln market dominated by mom-and-pop stores

U.S. administers 124.5 mln doses of COVID-19 vaccines - CDC

U.S. House antitrust chairman plans multiple bills to go after Big Tech

Canadian Pacific to buy Kansas City Southern for $25 billion - FT

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Delhi HC issues notice to respondents on plea seeking direction to UOI to debar such campaigners, candidates from campaigning assembly polls

The Delhi High Court on Monday issued notice to respondents on a plea seeking direction to UOI to debar such campaigners and candidates from campaigning in the upcoming assembly elections either permanently or for a stipulated, sufficiently...

S.African business group calls for vaccine focus on elderly

A South African business lobby group called on Monday for the government to shift the emphasis on its vaccine programme to target the elderly and vulnerable sooner, to prevent hospitals being overrun in a third wave of COVID-19 infections. ...

Boy gets trapped in rotary tiller, dies

Police are looking for five people after they secretly buried a 12-year-old boy killed after getting trapped in a rotary tiller attached with a tractor. Police have registered a case of culpable homicide against the five, three of whom are ...

Katherine Heigl says she is 'bionic' following major neck surgery

American actor Katherine Heigl after undergoing major neck surgery, recently shared that she is now bionic, along with photos of her. Heigl took to her Instagram handle and posted a picture sporting a neck brace and revealed that she had su...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021