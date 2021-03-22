AstraZeneca’s coronavirus vaccine received a major boost after data from a large trial showed it was safe and effective, potentially paving the way for its emergency authorisation in the United States as countries in Asia accelerated its rollout. DEATHS AND INFECTIONS

* Britons were warned not to book summer holidays abroad by government ministers as cases in parts of Europe soar. * French vaccination chief Alain Fischer said he expects the country to return to some kind of "normal" living conditions by summer or autumn thanks to an acceleration of the vaccination campaign.

* Germany is set to extend a lockdown to contain the pandemic into its fifth month, according to a draft proposal ahead of Monday's videoconference of regional and national leaders, after infection rates exceeded the level at which authorities say hospitals will be overstretched. * Denmark said on Saturday that one person had died and another fell seriously ill with blood clots and cerebral haemorrhage after receiving the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccination.

AMERICAS * Miami Beach officials voted on Sunday to extend an 8 p.m. curfew and emergency powers for up to three weeks to help control unruly and mostly maskless crowds that have converged on the party destination during spring break.

* Cuba announced on Sunday it would vaccinate 150,000 frontline workers as part of the final phase of a clinical trial of the country's leading COVID-19 vaccine candidate. * Brazil's government has been in talks since March 13 about potentially importing excess COVID-19 vaccines from the United States.

ASIA-PACIFIC * India reported its most COVID-19 cases and deaths in months on the first anniversary of the start of a chaotic nationwide lockdown.

* New Zealand's Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern will announce a date for quarantine-free travel with Australia within two weeks, despite mounting pressure from business to open borders with neighbouring countries. * China said on Sunday it has accelerated its vaccinations against COVID-19, administering 10 million doses in around a week, and is considering varied visa policies based on vaccination and virus conditions in different countries.

* International spectators will not be allowed to enter Japan for this summer's Olympic Games amid public concerns over coronavirus, organisers said on Saturday, crushing many fans' hopes and setting the stage for a drastically scaled-back event. MIDDLE EAST AND AFRICA

* Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has claimed victory over COVID-19 by making Israel a "vaccination nation". * South Africa has concluded the sale of AstraZeneca AZN.L COVID-19 vaccines it had acquired but did not use to other African Union (AU) member states, the health ministry said on Sunday.

* Turkey's COVID-19 death toll rose above 30,000 on Sunday, while the cumulative number of cases topped 3 million, weeks after the country started easing restrictions, health ministry data showed. MEDICAL DEVELOPMENTS

* AstraZeneca's vaccine developed with Oxford University was 79% effective in preventing symptomatic illness in a large trial in Chile, Peru and the United States. * The WHO said its long-awaited report into the initial outbreak of COVID-19 in China will probably be released next week.

ECONOMIC IMPACT * The No. 2 official at the International Monetary Fund on Saturday pointed to emerging signs of a stronger global economic recovery, but warned that significant risks remained, including the emergence of mutations of the coronavirus.

* Economies in Latin America and the Caribbean will remain weak in the years after the coronavirus pandemic and must implement urgent fiscal reforms to confront social challenges, the Inter-American Development Bank (IDB) said on Saturday. (Compiled by Linda Pasquini, Aditya Soni; editing by Shinjini Ganguli and Philippa Fletcher)

