Left Menu

Pakistan to start private imports of CanSino COVID-19 vaccine for sale

A private company in Pakistan will begin receiving shipments of China's CanSino Biologics COVID-19 vaccine this week for commercial sale, an official at the company's local partner told Reuters on Monday.

Reuters | Islamabad | Updated: 22-03-2021 16:17 IST | Created: 22-03-2021 16:08 IST
Pakistan to start private imports of CanSino COVID-19 vaccine for sale
Representative Image. Image Credit: Pixabay

A private company in Pakistan will begin receiving shipments of China's CanSino Biologics COVID-19 vaccine this week for commercial sale, an official at the company's local partner told Reuters on Monday. Pakistan, one of the first countries in the world to allow private imports of COVID-19 vaccines, has already received a batch of the Russian Sputnik vaccine.

"We expect the first 10,000 doses to come on March 25, and 100,000 next month and 200,000 the month after," said Hassan Abbas, an official of AJ Pharma, CanSino's local partner, which will be importing the vaccine. "The issues with pricing have been worked out with the government and now we are waiting for a notification."

The vaccine's commercial name will be "Convidecia" , Abbas said, adding that five hospitals that ran its clinical trials will provide its doses for sale. Pakistan is in the process of vaccinating frontline healthcare workers and citizens over the age of 60 free of charge using Sinopharm doses donated by China.

The commercial administration of vaccines is yet to begin as the government settles pricing issues, after reversing its decision to allow uncapped prices. The government has approved a mechanism to fix open market prices for the vaccines, according to a health ministry summary seen by Reuters.

The summary proposed a price of 8,449 rupees ($54.30) per pack of two injections of the Russian vaccine and 4,225 ($27.15) per injection for the Chinese Convidecia. The prices have been capped on the basis of the approved mechanism, it said.

However, the minister in charge of COVID operations, Asad Umar, told a local TV channel that according to the mechanism, the trade price for an imported vaccine will add 40% mark up in the landed cost, with another 15% for retailers or hospitals. CanSino Biologics and Pakistan's Health Minister Faisal Sultan did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Pakistan is experiencing a sharp rise in COVID-19 infections, reporting on Saturday the highest number of positive cases in a day since July. ($1 = 155.6000 Pakistani rupees)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

FACTBOX-India retail: A nearly $900 bln market dominated by mom-and-pop stores

U.S. administers 124.5 mln doses of COVID-19 vaccines - CDC

U.S. House antitrust chairman plans multiple bills to go after Big Tech

Canadian Pacific to buy Kansas City Southern for $25 billion - FT

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Pak increases restrictions as coronavirus cases continues to rise

Pak increases restrictions as coronavirus cases continue to rise...

Be wary of attempts to disturb Hindu unity: Pejawar seer

Mangaluru, Mar 22 PTI Udupi Pejawar mutt chief Swami Vishwaprasanna Teertha has asked people to be wary of attempts to disturb unity of Hindus.Delivering the benedictory address at a religious convention here on Sunday, he said Hindus shoul...

Bill to allow private players in mining activities tabled

The government on Monday introduced in Rajya Sabha a bill to amend the Mines and Mineral Development and Regulation Act, which will help create employment opportunities and allow the private sector with enhanced technology in mining activit...

Chinese parliament to meet on March 29-30 to discuss Hong Kong electoral reform - Xinhua

Chinese parliament to meet on March 29-30 to discuss Hong Kong electoral reform, state news agency Xinhua said on Monday.Early this month, the parliament approved a draft decision to change Hong Kongs electoral system, further reducing demo...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021