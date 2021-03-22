Left Menu

BJP leader Murli Manohar Joshi takes first shot of COVID-19 vaccine at AIIMS Delhi

Senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Murli Manohar Joshi administered his first dose of COVID-19 vaccine on Monday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 22-03-2021 16:39 IST | Created: 22-03-2021 16:39 IST
BJP leader Murli Manohar Joshi administering vaccine at AIIMS.. Image Credit: ANI

Senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Murli Manohar Joshi administered his first dose of COVID-19 vaccine on Monday. The veteran BJP leader took a shot of the vaccine at All India Institute of Medical Sciences in Delhi today.

Meanwhile, the total vaccination coverage in India has crossed the 4.5-crore mark. More than 4.50 crore (4,50,65,998) vaccine doses have been administered through 7,33,597 sessions, as per the provisional report till 7 am today.

These include 77,86,205 HCWs (first dose), 48,81,954 HCWs (second dose), 80,95,711 FLWs (first dose) and 26,09,742 FLWs (second Dose), 37,21,455 beneficiaries aged more than 45 years with specific co-morbidities and 1,79,70,931 beneficiaries aged more than 60 years have also received the 1st Dose. As on Day-65 of the vaccination drive, a total of 4,62,157 vaccine doses were given. Out of which, 4,49,115 beneficiaries were vaccinated across 8,459 sessions for the first dose (HCWs and FLWs) and 13,042 HCWs and FLWs received the second dose of vaccine. (ANI)

