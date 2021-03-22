Left Menu

More people in Poland willing to take AstraZeneca shot, says PM

Reuters | Warsaw | Updated: 22-03-2021 16:43 IST | Created: 22-03-2021 16:42 IST
More people in Poland willing to take AstraZeneca shot, says PM
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Poland is seeing an increase in people willing to take AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine, the prime minister said on Monday, after reports that some people had been unwilling to get the jab due to concerns about side effects. After briefly halting its use, many European countries have resumed using the AstraZeneca vaccine in their inoculation programs after a European Union regulator said it was safe. Poland did not suspend its use it at any stage, arguing that the benefits of the vaccine outweighed potential risks.

"In the morning I got a report... showing that there are more and more people willing to get vaccinated and also to get vaccinated with the AstraZeneca vaccine," Mateusz Morawiecki told a news conference. "This shows that we made the right decision not to suspend vaccinations with AstraZeneca, there are definitely more people willing to be vaccinated with this vaccine," he added.

Poland is grappling with spiraling infection rates amid a third wave of the pandemic driven by a highly contagious variant of the coronavirus first discovered in Britain. Health Minister Adam Niedzielski said on Monday the numbers of daily cases would continue to grow for two to three weeks.

The country of 38 million has reported 2,073,129 cases of the coronavirus and 49,365 deaths.

