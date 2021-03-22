Top foreign stories at 1700 hrs

Left Menu

By Aditi Khanna FGN16 VIRUS-UK-MINISTER Cant be deaf and blind to COVID-19 cases abroad, warns UK minister London The UK is warning citizens against booking summer holidays abroad at the moment, with a senior minister saying a spike in coronavirus cases in neighbouring European countries could put gains from the vaccination programme at risk.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 22-03-2021 17:04 IST | Created: 22-03-2021 17:04 IST
FGN17 VIRUS-ASTRAZENECA-2NDLD STUDY Oxford/AstraZeneca jabs effective against severe Covid, new trial in US confirms London: A large trial in the US and two South American countries of the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine has shown 79 per cent efficacy rate at preventing symptomatic COVID-19 and 100 per cent effectiveness in stopping severe disease and hospitalisation, the biotech firm said on Monday. By Aditi Khanna FGN16 VIRUS-UK-MINISTER Can't be deaf and blind to COVID-19 cases abroad, warns UK minister London: The UK is warning citizens against booking summer holidays abroad at the moment, with a senior minister saying a spike in coronavirus cases in neighbouring European countries could put gains from the vaccination programme at risk. By Aditi Khanna FGN18 PAK-GILANI Pakistan's former premier Gilani challenges results of Senate chairman election in high court Islamabad: Pakistan's former prime minister Yusuf Raza Gilani on Monday challenged the results of the Senate chairman election more than a week after he lost in the keenly-fought contest. By Sajjad Hussain FGN4 UK-PROTEST-POLICE UK police come under attack as protest turns violent in Bristol London: Two policemen were injured after a rally in the city of Bristol in southwest England against a government bill that would increase police powers to deal with protests turned violent on Sunday. By Aditi Khanna IND

FACTBOX-India retail: A nearly $900 bln market dominated by mom-and-pop stores

U.S. administers 124.5 mln doses of COVID-19 vaccines - CDC

U.S. House antitrust chairman plans multiple bills to go after Big Tech

Canadian Pacific to buy Kansas City Southern for $25 billion - FT

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Spain extends use of AstraZeneca vaccine to 18-65 year olds, La Vanguardia says

Spains public health commission has decided to extend the age range for AstraZenecas COVID-19 vaccine to 18-65 year olds from a previous range of 18-55 years, La Vanguardia newspaper said on Monday, citing unnamed sources.Spain will resume ...

Pak increases restrictions as coronavirus cases continues to rise

Pak increases restrictions as coronavirus cases continue to rise...

Be wary of attempts to disturb Hindu unity: Pejawar seer

Mangaluru, Mar 22 PTI Udupi Pejawar mutt chief Swami Vishwaprasanna Teertha has asked people to be wary of attempts to disturb unity of Hindus.Delivering the benedictory address at a religious convention here on Sunday, he said Hindus shoul...

Bill to allow private players in mining activities tabled

The government on Monday introduced in Rajya Sabha a bill to amend the Mines and Mineral Development and Regulation Act, which will help create employment opportunities and allow the private sector with enhanced technology in mining activit...
