Top foreign stories at 1700 hrs

FGN17 VIRUS-ASTRAZENECA-2NDLD STUDY Oxford/AstraZeneca jabs effective against severe Covid, new trial in US confirms London: A large trial in the US and two South American countries of the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine has shown 79 per cent efficacy rate at preventing symptomatic COVID-19 and 100 per cent effectiveness in stopping severe disease and hospitalisation, the biotech firm said on Monday. By Aditi Khanna FGN16 VIRUS-UK-MINISTER Can't be deaf and blind to COVID-19 cases abroad, warns UK minister London: The UK is warning citizens against booking summer holidays abroad at the moment, with a senior minister saying a spike in coronavirus cases in neighbouring European countries could put gains from the vaccination programme at risk. By Aditi Khanna FGN18 PAK-GILANI Pakistan's former premier Gilani challenges results of Senate chairman election in high court Islamabad: Pakistan's former prime minister Yusuf Raza Gilani on Monday challenged the results of the Senate chairman election more than a week after he lost in the keenly-fought contest. By Sajjad Hussain FGN4 UK-PROTEST-POLICE UK police come under attack as protest turns violent in Bristol London: Two policemen were injured after a rally in the city of Bristol in southwest England against a government bill that would increase police powers to deal with protests turned violent on Sunday. By Aditi Khanna IND

