Spain extends use of AstraZeneca vaccine to 18-65 year olds, La Vanguardia says

Spain's public health commission has decided to extend the age range for AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine to 18-65-year-olds from a previous range of 18-55 years, La Vanguardia newspaper said on Monday, citing unnamed sources.

Spain will resume administering the shot on Wednesday after suspending its use last week over blood-clot concerns. Health Minister Carolina Darias is expected to confirm the details of the resumption later on Monday.

