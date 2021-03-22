Spain extends use of AstraZeneca vaccine to 18-65 year olds, La Vanguardia says

Spain extends use of AstraZeneca vaccine to 18-65 year olds, La Vanguardia saysReuters | Madrid | Updated: 22-03-2021 17:51 IST | Created: 22-03-2021 17:44 IST
Spain's public health commission has decided to extend the age range for AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine to 18-65-year-olds from a previous range of 18-55 years, La Vanguardia newspaper said on Monday, citing unnamed sources.
Spain will resume administering the shot on Wednesday after suspending its use last week over blood-clot concerns. Health Minister Carolina Darias is expected to confirm the details of the resumption later on Monday.
