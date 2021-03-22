Left Menu

FACTBOX-Key insights from U.S. trial data on AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine

The trial results, primarily generated in the United States but also in Chile and Peru, included a 79% efficacy in preventing symptomatic COVID-19, and showed no increased risk of a rare form of blood clots that has caused concern in parts of Europe. The following lists key insights from the trial as it contrasts with previously known data from a trials run in Britain, Brazil and South Africa.

Reuters | Updated: 22-03-2021 17:51 IST | Created: 22-03-2021 17:51 IST
FACTBOX-Key insights from U.S. trial data on AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine

AstraZeneca and Oxford University's coronavirus vaccine received a major boost on Monday as data from a large trial showed it was safe and effective, potentially paving the way for its emergency authorisation in the United States. The trial results, primarily generated in the United States but also in Chile and Peru, included a 79% efficacy in preventing symptomatic COVID-19, and showed no increased risk of a rare form of blood clots that has caused concern in parts of Europe.

The following lists key insights from the trial as it contrasts with previously known data from a trials run in Britain, Brazil and South Africa. TRIAL DESIGN

The U.S. trials, designed and run by AstraZeneca, were simpler, with two standard doses administered at a four-week interval, while the data presented late last year from trials organised by Astra's development partner Oxford University featured a range of four to 12 weeks between shots. While the inconsistent intervals in the Oxford trials were due to vaccine production delays, it allowed for an analysis of how a delayed booster shot might influence efficacy.

Britain's Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency concluded at the time that a 12-week gap between doses was the key to achieving the highest efficacy, of around 80%. Oxford's trial also included a group that received an initial half dose followed by a full standard dose as a booster shot, which was the result of a measurement error.

Though AstraZeneca initially said the non-standard dosing pattern held early promise of being 90% effective, the approach was disregarded by regulators and no longer pursued by Astra. EFFICACY ON THE ELDERLY

Oxford's trials in Britain, Brazil and South Africa did not have enough cases of COVID-19 in elderly participants to show the shot also works in that age group. In the U.S. trials, 20% of participants were aged 65 years or over. While Britain's regulator found it safe to assume it worked in the elderly based on blood analysis, some European countries including Germany initially only cleared the product for those younger than 65.

The U.S. trial data presented by Astra on Monday showed for the first time in a controlled trial that the shot also had a strong effect in the elderly. "In participants aged 65 years and over, vaccine efficacy was 80%," it said. VARIANTS OF CONCERN

While AstraZeneca did not break down the data into specific variants, the company's statement has reassured some experts on the product's usefulness against mutated, potentially more infectious forms of the coronavirus. The efficacy number falls short of figures of well over 90% reported by the Pfizer-BioNTech alliance and by Moderna for their respective vaccines in December, but comes after more infectious variants of the virus had spread around the globe.

Analysts at Jefferies said the trials were likely conducted under a higher prevalence of such variants than prior studies by rivals, one of the reasons for describing it as better than expected, it added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

FACTBOX-India retail: A nearly $900 bln market dominated by mom-and-pop stores

U.S. administers 124.5 mln doses of COVID-19 vaccines - CDC

U.S. House antitrust chairman plans multiple bills to go after Big Tech

Canadian Pacific to buy Kansas City Southern for $25 billion - FT

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Need legal provisions to have superintendence and control over NCLT, says appellate tribunal NCLAT

The National Company Law Appellate Tribunal NCLAT has said that there is a need to introduce a provision granting it supervisory power over the NCLTs across the country.Due to lack of such powers under the present laws, several people who a...

Mithun Chakraborty registers himself as Kolkata voter ahead of assembly polls

Actor-turned-politician Mithun Chakraborty, who joined the BJP here recently, has registered himself as a voter in north Kolkata, fuelling speculation that he might be contesting the assembly elections.The yesteryear Disco Dancer, however, ...

WRAPUP 4-EU prepares sanctions on Myanmar military

The European Union prepared to impose sanctions on 11 people linked to last months military coup in Myanmar on Monday as the number of killings of pro-democracy demonstrators by security forces reached what Germanys foreign minister called ...

787 incidents of suicide reported in armed forces since 2014: Govt data

A total of 787 armed forces personnel died by suicide since 2014 with the Army reporting a maximum of 591 such cases, according to data provided by the government on Monday.In response to a question, Minister of State for Defence Shripad Na...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021