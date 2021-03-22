Jammu and Kashmir reports 132 new COVID-19 cases

Jammu and Kashmir recorded 132 fresh COVID-19 cases, including 28 travellers, taking the infection tally to 1,28,679 on Monday, even as no new death due to the virus was reported in the past 24 hours, officials said.

Out of the fresh cases, 28 were from the Jammu division and 104 from the Kashmir division of the Union Territory, they said.

Advertisement

Srinagar district recorded the highest of 77 cases, including 16 travellers, followed by 25 in Jammu district.

There were 34 travellers who had tested positive for the infection in the past 24 hours.

While six districts did not report any fresh case, 12 other districts had cases in single digits.

The number of active cases, which has been rising steadily over the past week, has now reached 1,336 in the Union Territory, while 1,25,362 patients have recovered so far, the officials said.

The death toll in Jammu and Kashmir due to the disease is 1,981 as no fresh fatality was reported in the past 24 hours, they added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)