Europe's third wave of COVID-19 could head for Britain, warns Johnson

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson warned that the third wave of COVID-19 infections sweeping across Europe could be heading towards Britain.

"Previous experience has taught us that when a wave hits our friends, it, I'm afraid, washes up on our shores, as well, and I expect that we will feel those effects in due course," Johnson told reporters on Monday.

