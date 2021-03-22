Europe's third wave of COVID-19 could head for Britain, warns Johnson

Europe's third wave of COVID-19 could head for Britain, warns JohnsonReuters | London | Updated: 22-03-2021 18:34 IST | Created: 22-03-2021 18:24 IST
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson warned that the third wave of COVID-19 infections sweeping across Europe could be heading towards Britain.
"Previous experience has taught us that when a wave hits our friends, it, I'm afraid, washes up on our shores, as well, and I expect that we will feel those effects in due course," Johnson told reporters on Monday.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Britain
- British
- Europe
- Boris Johnson
- Johnson
ALSO READ
'Not running away': Women fighting on Britain's COVID-19 front line
Shake off your ill will, Britain tells EU over post-Brexit trade
Shake off your ill will, Britain tells EU over post-Brexit trade
Iran releases British-Iranian aid worker Zaghari-Ratcliffe from house arrest but court summons looms
Iran frees British-Iranian aid worker Zaghari-Ratcliffe - her lawyer says