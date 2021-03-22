Russia's President Vladimir Putin says he will be vaccinated against COVID-19 on Tuesday

Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Monday that he planned to get vaccinated against COVID-19 on Tuesday, but said the decision to get vaccinated was a purely voluntary one for every Russian. Putin did not specify which of Russia's three home-grown vaccines he would take.

Speaking at a televised meeting about Russian vaccines against COVID-19, Putin also said his country had signed international deals to supply doses of its Sputnik V vaccine to 700 million people. He added that it was vital to ramp up production of vaccines for domestic use in Russia, where 4.3 million people had so far received both the necessary shots of vaccines.

