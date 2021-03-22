European Medicines Agency set to visit Russia on April 10 - health minister

Representatives from the European Medicines Agency (EMA) will visit Russia on April 10, Russian Health Minister Mikhail Murashko said on Monday.

The EMA launched a rolling review of Russia's Sputnik V vaccine earlier this month.

An EMA official urged EU members this month to refrain from approving Sputnik V at the national level while the agency was still reviewing it.

