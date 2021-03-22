Spain prepares to extends use of AstraZeneca vaccine to 18-65 year olds - media

Spain is preparing to extend the age range for AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine to 18-65 year olds from a previous range of 18-55 years, La Vanguardia and El Pais newspapers said on Monday, citing unnamed sources briefed on a proposal by a health ministry committee.

Spain would use the vaccines made by Pfizer and Moderna in priority on people older than 65 or with health risks, while the AstraZeneca would be used mainly on younger people, La Vanguardia said. Spain said last week it would resume the use of that vaccine on Wednesday after suspending it, alongside several other European countries, on concerns related to blood-clot cases.

A health ministry spokeswoman declined to confirm the newspaper reports, pointing to a news conference Health Minister Carolina Darias will hold later in the day following a meeting with regional health chiefs to decide on the steps ahead for the vaccination.

