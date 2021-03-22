Left Menu

Greece orders private doctors to join COVID-19 battle

Greeces health minister is requisitioning the services of private sector doctors from certain specialties in the wider Athens region to help fight a renewed surge in coronavirus infections that is straining hospitals to their limits.In an announcement released Monday, Vassilis Kikilias said that despite repeated appeals for private doctors to volunteer to help in the public sector, very few came forward.

PTI | Athens | Updated: 22-03-2021 19:02 IST | Created: 22-03-2021 19:02 IST
Greece orders private doctors to join COVID-19 battle

Greece's health minister is requisitioning the services of private sector doctors from certain specialties in the wider Athens region to help fight a renewed surge in coronavirus infections that is straining hospitals to their limits.

In an announcement released Monday, Vassilis Kikilias said that despite repeated appeals for private doctors to volunteer to help in the public sector, very few came forward. Therefore, the minister said, he was ordering specialists in pathology, pneumonology and general medicine to help.

Kikilias had said Friday he would requisition private sector doctors unless at least 200 volunteered within 48 hours. Government spokeswoman Aristotelia Peloni said Monday that only 61 doctors had stepped forward voluntarily. “It was the last measure, if you will, in the context of the emergency plan prepared by the Health Ministry, and it was decided that it was now necessary to mobilise private doctors as part of this great struggle, this national effort, after all the opportunities for voluntary participation were exhausted,” Peloni said. The requisition order is for one month for 206 doctors, health authorities said.

Greece has been experiencing a renewed surge of COVID-19 despite lockdown-related measures being in force since early November, with dozens of daily deaths recorded, as well as increasing numbers of patients hospitalised in intensive care units. About 500 people are hospitalized each day across the country with COVID-19, health authorities say, with 200 of them being in the wider Athens region.

On Sunday, Greece reported 1,514 new coronavirus cases and 41 more deaths, bringing total confirmed cases in the country of around 11 million people cases to 237,125 and its pandemic death toll to 7,462. Despite the rising numbers, authorities have announced a slight relaxation of lockdown measures, with hairdressers, nail salons and open-air archaeological sites reopening as of Monday. Amateur fishing, which had also been banned, is also being allowed for those living in coastal areas, as access to the sea is allowed only on foot or bicycle.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

FACTBOX-India retail: A nearly $900 bln market dominated by mom-and-pop stores

U.S. administers 124.5 mln doses of COVID-19 vaccines - CDC

U.S. House antitrust chairman plans multiple bills to go after Big Tech

Canadian Pacific to buy Kansas City Southern for $25 billion - FT

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Need legal provisions to have superintendence and control over NCLT, says appellate tribunal NCLAT

The National Company Law Appellate Tribunal NCLAT has said that there is a need to introduce a provision granting it supervisory power over the NCLTs across the country.Due to lack of such powers under the present laws, several people who a...

Mithun Chakraborty registers himself as Kolkata voter ahead of assembly polls

Actor-turned-politician Mithun Chakraborty, who joined the BJP here recently, has registered himself as a voter in north Kolkata, fuelling speculation that he might be contesting the assembly elections.The yesteryear Disco Dancer, however, ...

WRAPUP 4-EU prepares sanctions on Myanmar military

The European Union prepared to impose sanctions on 11 people linked to last months military coup in Myanmar on Monday as the number of killings of pro-democracy demonstrators by security forces reached what Germanys foreign minister called ...

787 incidents of suicide reported in armed forces since 2014: Govt data

A total of 787 armed forces personnel died by suicide since 2014 with the Army reporting a maximum of 591 such cases, according to data provided by the government on Monday.In response to a question, Minister of State for Defence Shripad Na...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021