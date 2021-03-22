Left Menu

EU restrictions on vaccine exports would be 'retrograde step' - Irish PM

Reuters | Dublin | Updated: 22-03-2021 19:10 IST | Created: 22-03-2021 19:10 IST
Any European Union restrictions on vaccine exports would be a "retrograde step" that could undermine the supply of raw materials for vaccine production, Irish Prime Minister Micheál Martin said on Monday.

Martin told Ireland's RTE radio that representatives of vaccine-maker Moderna had expressed concern to him that EU export restrictions on vaccines might impact its supply of raw materials for vaccine production.

