EU restrictions on vaccine exports would be 'retrograde step' - Irish PM

EU restrictions on vaccine exports would be 'retrograde step' - Irish PMReuters | Dublin | Updated: 22-03-2021 19:10 IST | Created: 22-03-2021 19:10 IST
Any European Union restrictions on vaccine exports would be a "retrograde step" that could undermine the supply of raw materials for vaccine production, Irish Prime Minister Micheál Martin said on Monday.
Martin told Ireland's RTE radio that representatives of vaccine-maker Moderna had expressed concern to him that EU export restrictions on vaccines might impact its supply of raw materials for vaccine production.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
