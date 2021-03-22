Russian scientists says EpiVacCorona effective against variants

Russian scientists says EpiVacCorona effective against variantsReuters | Moscow | Updated: 22-03-2021 19:13 IST | Created: 22-03-2021 19:13 IST
Russian scientists behind the country's second vaccine against COVID-19, EpiVacCorona, said on Monday the shot was effective against variants of the coronavirus.
Russia began mass trials of EpiVacCorona, which is being developed by Siberia's Vector Institute, in November last year.
