Goa mulls COVID-19 negative certificate for some states: Rane

PTI | Panaji | Updated: 22-03-2021 19:34 IST | Created: 22-03-2021 19:33 IST
File Photo Image Credit: ANI

Goa Health Minister Vishwajit Rane on Monday said he would be placing a proposal in front of Chief Minister Pramod Sawant to make COVID-19 negative certificate mandatory for people flying in from neighbouring states like Maharashtra, Karnataka and Kerala.

He said the proposal would be placed before the CM in the next couple of days, in order to stall any surge in cases in Goa.

The decision on the COVID-19 negative certificate proposal will be taken by the CM, he added.

He pointed out that Maharashtra had made it mandatory for people flying in from Goa to have COVID-19 negative certificates, though the number of cases were less here.

The minister said weddings were the likely of cause of increase in cases and the state government was contemplating on putting a limit on attendees for such functions and at restaurants.

Rane said the state will achieve a target of 2,500 coronavirus tests per day as mandated by the Union government and plans were afoot to scale up capacity.

