* Eikon users, see COVID-19: MacroVitals https://apac1.apps.cp.thomsonreuters.com/cms/?navid=1592404098 for a case tracker and summary of news. EUROPE * Boris Johnson warned that the third wave sweeping across Europe could be heading towards Britain. One of his spokesmen said Britain does not want to see other countries placing export restrictions on COVID-19 vaccinations.

* The European Union has not formally blocked the shipment of Astrazeneca vaccines from a Netherlands factory to Britain because no export request has been made but such a request would not be approved, an EU official said. * Vladimir Putin said he planned to get vaccinated on Tuesday, as he discussed with European Council President Charles Michel the possible use of Sputnik V.

* Russia has completed clinical trials for its one-shot "Sputnik-Light" version of its vaccine, Health Minister Mikhail Murashko said, adding that representatives from the European Medicines Agency (EMA) will visit the country next month. * Hungary is the first EU country to approve for emergency use China's CanSino Biologics vaccine and CoviShield, the Indian version of AstraZeneca's shot. AMERICAS

* Miami Beach officials voted on Sunday to extend an 8 p.m. curfew and emergency powers for up to three weeks to help control unruly and mostly maskless crowds that have converged on the party destination during spring break. * Cuba announced on Sunday it would vaccinate 150,000 frontline workers as part of the final phase of a clinical trial of the country's leading COVID-19 vaccine candidate.

ASIA-PACIFIC * India reported its most COVID-19 cases and deaths in months, on the first anniversary of the start of a chaotic nationwide lockdown.

* New Zealand's Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern will announce a date for quarantine-free travel with Australia within two weeks, despite mounting pressure from business to open borders with neighbouring countries. MIDDLE EAST AND AFRICA

* Mauritius has approved Sputnik V vaccine for use, Russia's RDIF sovereign wealth fund said. * Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has claimed victory over COVID-19 by making Israel a "vaccination nation". MEDICAL DEVELOPMENTS

* AstraZeneca expects the EU drug regulator to give approval for a factory in the Netherlands that is helping make its vaccine later this month or in early April. * EMA advised against the use of Merck & Co's anti-parasite drug, ivermectin, for the treatment or prevention of COVID-19 outside clinical trials. * Sinovac Biotech has supplied 160 million doses to 18 countries and regions, including China, its chief executive officer Yin Weidong said.

ECONOMIC IMPACT * The euro zone's economic outlook is marred by uncertainty about the evolution of the pandemic and the speed of the vaccination campaign, European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde said. * The No. 2 official at the International Monetary Fund on Saturday pointed to emerging signs of a stronger global economic recovery, but warned that significant risks remained, including the emergence of mutations of the coronavirus.

