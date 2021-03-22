Left Menu

EasyJet CEO said path to travel recovery expected to be bumpy

Reuters | London | Updated: 22-03-2021 20:08 IST | Created: 22-03-2021 20:08 IST
Representative image Image Credit: Flickr

EasyJet's chief executive said that he always expected there to be bumps along the way to a travel recovery and denied that a third wave of COVID-19 infections in Europe put it at risk.

"I never thought that this was going to be a straight line," he said, when asked about whether he was concerned about the third wave of infections.

Asked if there was light at the end of the tunnel, he said: "Oh absolutely there is."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

