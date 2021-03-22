EasyJet CEO said path to travel recovery expected to be bumpy

EasyJet's chief executive said that he always expected there to be bumps along the way to a travel recovery and denied that a third wave of COVID-19 infections in Europe put it at risk.

"I never thought that this was going to be a straight line," he said, when asked about whether he was concerned about the third wave of infections.

Advertisement

Asked if there was light at the end of the tunnel, he said: "Oh absolutely there is."

Also Read: Oil, travel stocks boost European shares

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)