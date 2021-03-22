EasyJet CEO said path to travel recovery expected to be bumpy

EasyJet CEO said path to travel recovery expected to be bumpyReuters | London | Updated: 22-03-2021 20:08 IST | Created: 22-03-2021 20:08 IST
EasyJet's chief executive said that he always expected there to be bumps along the way to a travel recovery and denied that a third wave of COVID-19 infections in Europe put it at risk.
"I never thought that this was going to be a straight line," he said, when asked about whether he was concerned about the third wave of infections.
Asked if there was light at the end of the tunnel, he said: "Oh absolutely there is."
Also Read: Oil, travel stocks boost European shares
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Europe