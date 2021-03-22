Left Menu

CM Thackeray favours lockdown in some cities if cases keep rising: Tope

Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope on Monday said people must follow COVID-19 safety protocols if the state is to avoid another lockdown.Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray was of the view that lockdown may become necessary in some cities if the new cases continue to climb, Tope told reporters here.He met the Chief Minister two days ago, Tope said.He told me that if the number of daily cases in the state remains in the range of 25,000 to 30,000 for the next some days, then we will have to take some stringent steps.

PTI | Pune | Updated: 22-03-2021 20:38 IST | Created: 22-03-2021 20:38 IST
CM Thackeray favours lockdown in some cities if cases keep rising: Tope
File Photo Image Credit: Facebook

Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope on Monday said people must follow COVID-19 safety protocols if the state is to avoid another lockdown.

Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray was of the view that lockdown may become necessary in some cities if the new cases continue to climb, Tope told reporters here.

He met the Chief Minister two days ago, Tope said.

''He told me that if the number of daily cases in the state remains in the range of 25,000 to 30,000 for the next some days, then we will have to take some stringent steps. He is of the opinion that if the numbers continue to increase, we will have to impose lockdown in some cities,'' the minister said.

''I appeal people to respond to CM's warning (about possibility of lockdown) positively and follow the COVID-19 protocols such as mask wearing, hand hygiene and physical distancing to avoild lockdown,'' Tope said.

He also said that the Centre has told the states that the gap between two shots of Covishield vaccine will be 45 to 60 days instead of the present 28 days. The gap between doses of Covaxin will be same as earlier, that is 28 days.

He has discussed the latest surge in cases with epidemiologists, the health minister said.

''According to their estimate, the graph of COVID-19 cases will remain the same for the next two to three days and after that, it will decline. I think this is a peak and I hope it will go down,'' said Tope.

He also said that the state was not hiding any cases, and each case is registered with the ICMR.

''The question is if this is being followed in other states or not,'' he said.

While the Centre wants at least 70 per cent of tests to be RTPCR, in Maharashtra, the proporftion is 73 per cent, Tope said.

''We have over 550 RTPCR labs in the state. So we have told all the civil surgeons that the RT-PCR should be used at its full capacity,'' he said.

Big rallies are being held in some of the poll-bound states where no social distancing is followed, and in Gujarat, cricket matches were held with thousands in attendance, the minister pointed out.

Tope also denied that vaccines were going to waste.

''It was told (by the centre) that 58 lakh doses were given to the state and now the vaccine doses are still lying unused. There is no such situation,'' he said.

''Every day, 3 lakh vaccinations are happening and we are trying to increase it by roping in private hospitals and setting up sub-centres in rural areas to make it convenient for the people,'' he added.

There are 1.77 crore people who are eligible for the vaccine in the current phase and the state will need 2.20 crore doses for them, Tope said, adding that the government was striving to complete this phase in three months.

TRENDING

FACTBOX-India retail: A nearly $900 bln market dominated by mom-and-pop stores

U.S. administers 124.5 mln doses of COVID-19 vaccines - CDC

U.S. House antitrust chairman plans multiple bills to go after Big Tech

Japan car makers scramble to assess impact of Renesas auto chip-plant fire

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Amarinder trashes Kejriwal's allegation of Cong govt failing to fulfil poll promises in Punjab

Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Monday trashed his Delhi counterpart Arvind Kejriwals allegation that the Congress government in Punjab had failed to fulfil its poll promises.Kejriwal had on Sunday slammed the Amarinder Singh-led governme...

Bulgaria expels two Russian diplomats over suspected espionage

Bulgaria expelled two Russian diplomats on Monday for suspected espionage after prosecutors charged six people, including current and former military intelligence officers, with spying for Russia.Bulgarias foreign ministry said it had given...

Putin raps EU official over comments on Sputnik V vaccine

President Vladimir Putin hit back on Monday at a European Union official who said its members had absolutely no need for Russias Sputnik V vaccine, describing the comment as strange and suggesting it was at odds with EU citizens interests.E...

Govt to borrow Rs 20,000 cr less this fiscal; RBI cancels debt auction

The government has decided to cancel its Rs 20,000 crore borrowing scheduled for March 26 on review of position of cash balance, the Reserve Bank of India said on Monday.This means, the government would be borrowing Rs 20,000 crore less tha...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021