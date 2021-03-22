China's daily COVID-19 vaccinations to rise significantly from April - official

China's daily COVID-19 vaccinations to rise significantly from April - officialReuters | Beijing | Updated: 22-03-2021 20:42 IST | Created: 22-03-2021 20:42 IST
A senior China health official on Monday said he expected a substantial increase in the number of daily COVID-19 vaccinations in the country from April onwards.
Feng Zijian, deputy director of Chinese Center for Disease Control and Prevention, made the comments at an academic conference in Beijing.
