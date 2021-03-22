Swissmedic regulator approves Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine

Swissmedic regulator approves Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccineReuters | Zurich | Updated: 22-03-2021 20:52 IST | Created: 22-03-2021 20:50 IST
Swiss drugs regulator Swissmedic approved Johnson & Johnson's COVID-19 vaccine, an agency spokesman said on Monday, the third shot to be approved by the country along with vaccines from Pfizer and BioNTech and from Moderna
Switzerland has so far not ordered J&J's vaccine.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
