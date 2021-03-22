Left Menu

2-year-old dead, several babies ill due to food poisoning at shelter home in Bengal's Nadia

PTI | Ranaghat | Updated: 22-03-2021 20:57 IST | Created: 22-03-2021 20:56 IST
2-year-old dead, several babies ill due to food poisoning at shelter home in Bengal's Nadia
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

A two-year-old baby died and seven others fell ill at a shelter home in West Bengal's Nadia district on Monday allegedly due to food poisoning, officials said.

The incident happened at the shelter home in Ranaghat's Rabindra Sarani area, District Magistrate Partha Ghosh said.

The shelter home is run by NGO State Adopted Agency and total 16 babies live there, he said.

However, sources said that the number of babies taken ill is more and the toll may rise as a few babies are critical.

They are undergoing treatment at the Ranaghat Anulia Hospital, Ghosh said.

The babies started falling ill after having food on Sunday night, officials said.

Babies abandoned by their parents are provided shelter at the home, local sources said, adding that babies as young as six months are kept there.

The home has the provision to provide shelter to ten babies but it houses more, they said.

Childless couples can adopt babies from this shelter home, they added.

The district magistrate dismissed the allegation of child trafficking at the shelter home, maintaining that they are looking into the incident of food poisoning.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

FACTBOX-India retail: A nearly $900 bln market dominated by mom-and-pop stores

U.S. administers 124.5 mln doses of COVID-19 vaccines - CDC

U.S. House antitrust chairman plans multiple bills to go after Big Tech

Japan car makers scramble to assess impact of Renesas auto chip-plant fire

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Worcestershire sign Alzarri Joseph for start of County Championship

Worcestershire have signed West Indies pacer Alzarri Joseph as its overseas player for the opening phase of the 2021 season. Joseph will fly in from Antigua on April 4 and is available for seven successive County Championship fixtures, the ...

National Commission for Minorities vice chairperson calls on Rajasthan Guv

National Commission for Minorities vice chairperson Atif Rasheed on Monday called on Rajasthan Governor Kalraj Mishra at the Raj Bhawan here.It was a courtesy meeting during which the secretary of the commission B Anand and director A Dhana...

Paytm payment gateway registers over 750 mn monthly transactions

Digital payments services firm Paytm said its payment gateway now registers 750 million transactions on a monthly basis. The company said that payment instruments issued by Paytm Payments Bank, including Paytm Wallet and Paytm UPI, have con...

UK's daily COVID-19 death toll falls to 17, a six-month low

The United Kingdoms daily death toll from COVID-19 fell to 17 on Monday, the lowest figure in about six months, official data showed.Figures showed 17 people had died within 28 days of having received a positive test for the disease, and th...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021