Left Menu

Amid COVID-19 surge, Pune jumbo hospital restarted

PTI | Pune | Updated: 22-03-2021 21:40 IST | Created: 22-03-2021 21:24 IST
Amid COVID-19 surge, Pune jumbo hospital restarted
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Amid a spike in COVID-19 cases in Pune, the civic body on Monday restarted a jumbo treatment facility set up last year in a college ground in Shivajinagar when the outbreak was at its peak.

Pune Mayor Murlidhar Mohol said the facility restarted on Monday with 55 beds, and some 500 beds will be activated initially, including 250 oxygenated and 50 ICU ones.

''The 55 beds with which the jumbo hospital has started include 25 oxygenated and five ICU beds. In the next days, 500 beds will be in place,'' he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

FACTBOX-India retail: A nearly $900 bln market dominated by mom-and-pop stores

U.S. administers 124.5 mln doses of COVID-19 vaccines - CDC

U.S. House antitrust chairman plans multiple bills to go after Big Tech

Japan car makers scramble to assess impact of Renesas auto chip-plant fire

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Greece orders private sector doctors to assist against COVID-19

Greece has ordered private sector doctors in the broader Athens region to assist its public health system, which has struggled to fight fast-spreading COVID-19 infections.The government had earlier called on private sector doctors to help o...

Kay James, prominent Black conservative voice, resigns from Heritage Foundation

Kay James, one of the most prominent Black conservative voices in Washington, has resigned as president of the Heritage Foundation, the think tank said on Monday. James, who has been president for the past three years, is joined by executiv...

WHO donates medicines and lab supplies for testing COVID-19 and Ebola to Liberia

The World Health Organization WHO donated lifesaving medicines and laboratory supplies for testing COVID-19 and Ebola Virus Disease EVD to the government of Liberia through the Ministry of Health.The supplies included Praziquantel tablets t...

Worcestershire sign Alzarri Joseph for start of County Championship

Worcestershire have signed West Indies pacer Alzarri Joseph as its overseas player for the opening phase of the 2021 season. Joseph will fly in from Antigua on April 4 and is available for seven successive County Championship fixtures, the ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021