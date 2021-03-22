Left Menu

Doctors should commit themselves to work in backward, rural areas: Rajasthan Guv

Rajasthan Governor Kalraj Mishra on Monday said that medical research activities should be conducted by combining modern science with traditional knowledge.Mishra, while addressing the Rajasthan University of Health Sciences sixth convocation, also called upon doctors to commit themselves to work in the states backward, tribal and rural areas.

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 22-03-2021 22:08 IST | Created: 22-03-2021 22:08 IST
Doctors should commit themselves to work in backward, rural areas: Rajasthan Guv
File Photo Image Credit: Wikipedia

Rajasthan Governor Kalraj Mishra on Monday said that medical research activities should be conducted by combining modern science with traditional knowledge.

Mishra, while addressing the Rajasthan University of Health Sciences' sixth convocation, also called upon doctors to commit themselves to work in the state's backward, tribal and rural areas. The governor said that traditional knowledge needs to be brought out of books and scriptures, and it should be developed according to modern requirements, according to a release.

He stressed that an appropriate medical research environment should be provided to talented doctors. Speaking on the occasion, Health Minister Raghu Sharma said that amid the coronavirus pandemic, the RUHS hospital successfully treated thousands of patients of the state and the country.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

FACTBOX-India retail: A nearly $900 bln market dominated by mom-and-pop stores

U.S. administers 124.5 mln doses of COVID-19 vaccines - CDC

U.S. House antitrust chairman plans multiple bills to go after Big Tech

Japan car makers scramble to assess impact of Renesas auto chip-plant fire

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Greece orders private sector doctors to assist against COVID-19

Greece has ordered private sector doctors in the broader Athens region to assist its public health system, which has struggled to fight fast-spreading COVID-19 infections.The government had earlier called on private sector doctors to help o...

WRAPUP 6-EU and US sanctions step up pressure on Myanmar military over coup

The European Union and the United States on Monday imposed sanctions on individuals and groups linked to last months military coup in Myanmar as the repression of pro-democracy protesters by security forces reached what Germanys foreign min...

Kay James, prominent Black conservative voice, resigns from Heritage Foundation

Kay James, one of the most prominent Black conservative voices in Washington, has resigned as president of the Heritage Foundation, the think tank said on Monday. James, who has been president for the past three years, is joined by executiv...

WHO donates medicines and lab supplies for testing COVID-19 and Ebola to Liberia

The World Health Organization WHO donated lifesaving medicines and laboratory supplies for testing COVID-19 and Ebola Virus Disease EVD to the government of Liberia through the Ministry of Health.The supplies included Praziquantel tablets t...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021