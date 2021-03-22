White House says would integrate AstraZeneca vaccine in U.S. distribution if approved

The United States would equitably integrate AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine into the distribution system if the vaccine is approved by U.S. authorities, White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said on Monday. She noted there was still a vaccine shortage in the United States and some 1,400 people were still dying each day.

AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine performed better than expected in a major late-stage trial, the drugmaker said on Monday, potentially paving the way for its emergency authorization in the United States.

