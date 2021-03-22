Left Menu

White House says would integrate AstraZeneca vaccine in U.S. distribution if approved

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 22-03-2021 22:22 IST | Created: 22-03-2021 22:16 IST
White House says would integrate AstraZeneca vaccine in U.S. distribution if approved
Representative image

The United States would equitably integrate AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine into the distribution system if the vaccine is approved by U.S. authorities, White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said on Monday. She noted there was still a vaccine shortage in the United States and some 1,400 people were still dying each day.

AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine performed better than expected in a major late-stage trial, the drugmaker said on Monday, potentially paving the way for its emergency authorization in the United States.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

FACTBOX-India retail: A nearly $900 bln market dominated by mom-and-pop stores

U.S. administers 124.5 mln doses of COVID-19 vaccines - CDC

Japan car makers scramble to assess impact of Renesas auto chip-plant fire

U.S. House antitrust chairman plans multiple bills to go after Big Tech

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Amazon workers strike in Italy over pandemic-driven delivery demands

Amazon workers in Italy went on a 24-hour strike on Monday in the first such action by the U.S. companys entire logistics operation in the country, including third-party delivery service providers. Trade unions estimate Amazons delivery sys...

Soccer-Inter players depart for international duty after COVID-19 outbreak

Inter Milans foreign players have been granted permission to leave for international duty after no new cases of COVID-19 were reported among staff and players on Monday, according to Italian media reports. Last week, local health authoritie...

NRSC member meets Himachal Pradesh CM for implementation of vehicle location tracking devices

A member of the National Road Safety Council NRSC has met the Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jairam Thakur to suggest the right methodology for effective implementation of AIS 140-compliant vehicle location tracking devices and emergency b...

Security beefed up at residences of Anil Deshmukh, Fadnavis

Amid the ongoing political tussle in the state, the police on Monday increased the security at the residences of Maharashtra home minister Anil Deshmukh as well as former chief minister Devendra Fadnavis here.It was a precautionary step, sa...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021