White House says would integrate AstraZeneca vaccine in U.S. distribution if approved

White House says would integrate AstraZeneca vaccine in U.S. distribution if approvedReuters | Washington DC | Updated: 22-03-2021 22:22 IST | Created: 22-03-2021 22:16 IST
The United States would equitably integrate AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine into the distribution system if the vaccine is approved by U.S. authorities, White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said on Monday. She noted there was still a vaccine shortage in the United States and some 1,400 people were still dying each day.
AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine performed better than expected in a major late-stage trial, the drugmaker said on Monday, potentially paving the way for its emergency authorization in the United States.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
