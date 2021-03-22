COVID-19: 2.48 lakh beneficiaries vaccinated in Haryana on Monday

A total of 2,48,312 beneficiaries were administered anti-coronavirus vaccine in Haryana on Monday, an official said.

Additional Chief Secretary (Health) Rajeev Arora said more vaccine doses are administered on Monday and Tuesday every week.

''The vaccination centres across the state witnessed an overwhelming response and 2,48,312 vaccination doses were administered to the beneficiaries today. Most of the beneficiaries were above 60 years of age or between 45 years to 60 years with co-morbidities,'' he said in a statement.

So far, more than 11 lakh beneficiaries have been inoculated in the state.

