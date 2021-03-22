Left Menu

Italy reports 386 coronavirus deaths on Monday, 13,846 new cases

Patients in hospital with COVID-19 - not including those in intensive care - stood at 28,049 on Monday, up from 27,484 a day earlier. There were 227 new admissions to intensive care units, compared with 232 on Sunday.

Reuters | Milan | Updated: 22-03-2021 22:21 IST | Created: 22-03-2021 22:19 IST
Italy reports 386 coronavirus deaths on Monday, 13,846 new cases
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Italy reported 386 coronavirus-related deaths on Monday, up from 300 the day before, the health ministry said, while the daily tally of new infections decreased to 13,846 from 20,159. Italy has registered 105,328 deaths linked to COVID-19 since its outbreak emerged in February last year, the ministry reported, the second-highest toll in Europe after Britain and the seventh-highest in the world.

The country has reported 3.4 million cases to date. Patients in hospital with COVID-19 - not including those in intensive care - stood at 28,049 on Monday, up from 27,484 a day earlier.

There were 227 new admissions to intensive care units, compared with 232 on Sunday. The total number of intensive care patients increased to 3,510 from 3,448. When Italy's second wave of the epidemic was accelerating quickly in the first half of November, hospital admissions were rising by about 1,000 per day, while intensive care occupancy was increasing by about 100 per day.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

FACTBOX-India retail: A nearly $900 bln market dominated by mom-and-pop stores

U.S. administers 124.5 mln doses of COVID-19 vaccines - CDC

Japan car makers scramble to assess impact of Renesas auto chip-plant fire

U.S. House antitrust chairman plans multiple bills to go after Big Tech

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Amazon workers strike in Italy over pandemic-driven delivery demands

Amazon workers in Italy went on a 24-hour strike on Monday in the first such action by the U.S. companys entire logistics operation in the country, including third-party delivery service providers. Trade unions estimate Amazons delivery sys...

Soccer-Inter players depart for international duty after COVID-19 outbreak

Inter Milans foreign players have been granted permission to leave for international duty after no new cases of COVID-19 were reported among staff and players on Monday, according to Italian media reports. Last week, local health authoritie...

NRSC member meets Himachal Pradesh CM for implementation of vehicle location tracking devices

A member of the National Road Safety Council NRSC has met the Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jairam Thakur to suggest the right methodology for effective implementation of AIS 140-compliant vehicle location tracking devices and emergency b...

Security beefed up at residences of Anil Deshmukh, Fadnavis

Amid the ongoing political tussle in the state, the police on Monday increased the security at the residences of Maharashtra home minister Anil Deshmukh as well as former chief minister Devendra Fadnavis here.It was a precautionary step, sa...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021