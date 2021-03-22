Left Menu

WHO donates medicines and lab supplies for testing COVID-19 and Ebola to Liberia

WHO Representative for Liberia, Dr Peter Clement officially handed over the medicines and supplies to the Honourable Minister of Health.

WHO | Monrovia | Updated: 22-03-2021 22:25 IST | Created: 22-03-2021 22:25 IST
WHO donates medicines and lab supplies for testing COVID-19 and Ebola to Liberia
This donation is in addition to other items handed over to the Ministry of Health for testing and treatment of COVID-19. Image Credit: Twitter(@GovernmentZA)

The World Health Organization (WHO) donated lifesaving medicines and laboratory supplies for testing COVID-19 and Ebola Virus Disease (EVD) to the government of Liberia through the Ministry of Health.

The supplies included Praziquantel tablets to treat nearly 1 million people through community mass drug administration, and assorted laboratory reagents and supplies for testing 10,000 suspected COVID-19 samples and 100 suspected EVD samples.

WHO Representative for Liberia, Dr Peter Clement officially handed over the medicines and supplies to the Honourable Minister of Health.

In his handover message, Dr Clement said, the donation was WHO's contribution to fight schistosomiasis, combat COVID-19 and mitigate the threats of EVD. He urged the Ministry to increase community testing against COVID-19, strengthen preparedness against EVD and ensure affected communities are appropriately treated against Schistosomiasis.

This donation is in addition to other items handed over to the Ministry of Health for testing and treatment of COVID-19.

The Honourable Minister of Health, Dr Wilhelmina Jallah said that the supplies will help in the prompt diagnosis of COVID-19 cases and boost the mass drug distribution of Praziquantel in Schistosomiasis hotspot counties in Liberia.

"We are very happy to receive these medicines and assorted EVD and COVID-19 supplies because we can diagnose cases of COVID-19 faster and continue our community testing through the enhanced surveillance plan. We also say thanks to WHO for providing Praziquantel to prevent our citizens from Schistosomiasis", said Dr Wilhelmina Jallah.

Schistosomiasis is a disease of poverty that leads to chronic ill-health. Infection is acquired when people come into contact with freshwater infested with the larval forms (cercariae) of parasitic blood flukes, known as Schistosomes. The disease affects almost 240 million people worldwide, and more than 700 million people live in endemic areas. The infection is prevalent in tropical and sub-tropical areas, in poor communities without potable water and adequate sanitation.

(With Inputs from APO)

TRENDING

FACTBOX-India retail: A nearly $900 bln market dominated by mom-and-pop stores

U.S. administers 124.5 mln doses of COVID-19 vaccines - CDC

Japan car makers scramble to assess impact of Renesas auto chip-plant fire

U.S. House antitrust chairman plans multiple bills to go after Big Tech

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Amazon workers strike in Italy over pandemic-driven delivery demands

Amazon workers in Italy went on a 24-hour strike on Monday in the first such action by the U.S. companys entire logistics operation in the country, including third-party delivery service providers. Trade unions estimate Amazons delivery sys...

Soccer-Inter players depart for international duty after COVID-19 outbreak

Inter Milans foreign players have been granted permission to leave for international duty after no new cases of COVID-19 were reported among staff and players on Monday, according to Italian media reports. Last week, local health authoritie...

NRSC member meets Himachal Pradesh CM for implementation of vehicle location tracking devices

A member of the National Road Safety Council NRSC has met the Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jairam Thakur to suggest the right methodology for effective implementation of AIS 140-compliant vehicle location tracking devices and emergency b...

Security beefed up at residences of Anil Deshmukh, Fadnavis

Amid the ongoing political tussle in the state, the police on Monday increased the security at the residences of Maharashtra home minister Anil Deshmukh as well as former chief minister Devendra Fadnavis here.It was a precautionary step, sa...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021