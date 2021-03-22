Left Menu

Greece orders private sector doctors to assist against COVID-19

Greece said that about 200 doctors were needed but only sixty one volunteered to help, while hospitals have been under huge pressure to treat some 5,000 people across the country. "For weeks, the Health Ministry addressed an invitation - an appeal - to private doctors, to strengthen the hospitals of the National Health Service during the third major wave of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Reuters | Athens | Updated: 22-03-2021 22:26 IST | Created: 22-03-2021 22:25 IST
Greece orders private sector doctors to assist against COVID-19
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

Greece has ordered private sector doctors in the broader Athens region to assist its public health system, which has struggled to fight fast-spreading COVID-19 infections.

The government had earlier called on private sector doctors to help out as Greece's public hospitals have been overwhelmed by surging admissions of COVID-19 patients and intensive care wards are running out of beds. Greece said that about 200 doctors were needed but only sixty one volunteered to help, while hospitals have been under huge pressure to treat some 5,000 people across the country.

"For weeks, the Health Ministry addressed an invitation - an appeal - to private doctors, to strengthen the hospitals of the National Health Service during the third major wave of the COVID-19 pandemic. Unfortunately, very few private doctors came," Health Minister Vassilis Kikilias said. "Taking into account the emergency conditions ... the Health Ministry is ordering the personal services of doctors in the specialties of physicians, pulmonologists and general practitioners," he said.

With some 500 coronavirus patients being admitted to hospitals every day, out of which more than 200 are in the Athens metropolitan area, it's like having a countryside hospital filled up overnight, a health ministry official said. Greece reported 1,707 new coronavirus infections and 69 deaths on Monday, bringing the total number of COVID-19 deaths to over 7,500.

The country has inoculated about 930,000 people with one dose of the COVID-19 vaccines, about 9.8% of its population so far, and plans to ramp up vaccinations in April before reopening its tourism sector to foreign travellers, a major source of revenue for its tourist-reliant economy.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

FACTBOX-India retail: A nearly $900 bln market dominated by mom-and-pop stores

U.S. administers 124.5 mln doses of COVID-19 vaccines - CDC

Japan car makers scramble to assess impact of Renesas auto chip-plant fire

U.S. House antitrust chairman plans multiple bills to go after Big Tech

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Amazon workers strike in Italy over pandemic-driven delivery demands

Amazon workers in Italy went on a 24-hour strike on Monday in the first such action by the U.S. companys entire logistics operation in the country, including third-party delivery service providers. Trade unions estimate Amazons delivery sys...

Soccer-Inter players depart for international duty after COVID-19 outbreak

Inter Milans foreign players have been granted permission to leave for international duty after no new cases of COVID-19 were reported among staff and players on Monday, according to Italian media reports. Last week, local health authoritie...

NRSC member meets Himachal Pradesh CM for implementation of vehicle location tracking devices

A member of the National Road Safety Council NRSC has met the Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jairam Thakur to suggest the right methodology for effective implementation of AIS 140-compliant vehicle location tracking devices and emergency b...

Security beefed up at residences of Anil Deshmukh, Fadnavis

Amid the ongoing political tussle in the state, the police on Monday increased the security at the residences of Maharashtra home minister Anil Deshmukh as well as former chief minister Devendra Fadnavis here.It was a precautionary step, sa...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021