Rajasthan govt supplies 10,000 doses of injection Remdesivir to Punjab

The Rajasthan government Monday dispatched a consignment of 10,000 doses of life-saving injection Remdesivir to the neighbouring state of Punjab which has witnessed a sudden spike of coronavirus cases. After flagging off a vehicle carrying the doses from his residence this afternoon, Rajasthan Health Minister Raghu Sharma said the injections have been provided to Punjab free of cost.More than 52,000 doses of Remdesivir injection were available in Rajasthan.

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 22-03-2021 22:33 IST | Created: 22-03-2021 22:33 IST
The Rajasthan government Monday dispatched a consignment of 10,000 doses of ''life-saving'' injection Remdesivir to the neighbouring state of Punjab which has witnessed a sudden spike of coronavirus cases. After flagging off a vehicle carrying the doses from his residence this afternoon, Rajasthan Health Minister Raghu Sharma said the injections have been provided to Punjab free of cost.

''More than 52,000 doses of Remdesivir injection were available in Rajasthan. Out of these, 10,000 doses are being supplied to Punjab today,'' he said. The injections sent to Punjab are worth more than Rs. 2.12 crore, he said. The minister said that hundreds of lives have been saved due to a timely availability of this costly injection.

He said the number of positive cases has started increasing rapidly again in Punjab like other states of the country, therefore, the injection has been supplied to Punjab free of cost.

The health minister said Rajasthan has all the resources required for the treatment of COVID-19 patients.

