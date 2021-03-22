Bengal logs 368 new COVID-19 cases, two more deaths

Two more persons succumbed to COVID-19 in West Bengal on Monday, taking the toll to 10,308, the state health department said.

Both of them -- one in Kolkata and the other in Hooghly district -- died due to comorbidities, and COVID-19 was just incidental, the department said in its bulletin.

At least 368 fresh coronavirus cases were reported in the state, pushing the tally to 5,80,999. Of these, 128 were recorded in the city, 79 in North 24 Parganas.

According to the department, 296 more people recuperated from the disease, with the discharge rate now standing at 97.61 per cent.

A total of 5,67,117 people have recovered in the state thus far, the bulletin said.

Bengal currently has 3,574 active cases.

As many as 89,74,663 samples have been examined in the state so far, including 16,008 in the last 24 hours, it added.

