TMC medical staff threaten to stop work over attack on doctor

Staff of Thane Municipal Corporation medical centres on Monday threatened to stop work if action is not taken against a man who assaulted a doctor at a COVID care centre.

In a letter to the mayor, a functionary of the Thane Mahanagarpalika Vaidyakiya Adhikari Association said a doctor was attacked and strict action must be taken in the matter.

