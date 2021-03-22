Left Menu

PTI | Thane | Updated: 22-03-2021 23:27 IST | Created: 22-03-2021 23:27 IST
TMC medical staff threaten to stop work over attack on doctor

Staff of Thane Municipal Corporation medical centres on Monday threatened to stop work if action is not taken against a man who assaulted a doctor at a COVID care centre.

In a letter to the mayor, a functionary of the Thane Mahanagarpalika Vaidyakiya Adhikari Association said a doctor was attacked and strict action must be taken in the matter.

