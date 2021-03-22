TMC medical staff threaten to stop work over attack on doctor

TMC medical staff threaten to stop work over attack on doctorPTI | Thane | Updated: 22-03-2021 23:27 IST | Created: 22-03-2021 23:27 IST
Staff of Thane Municipal Corporation medical centres on Monday threatened to stop work if action is not taken against a man who assaulted a doctor at a COVID care centre.
In a letter to the mayor, a functionary of the Thane Mahanagarpalika Vaidyakiya Adhikari Association said a doctor was attacked and strict action must be taken in the matter.
