Turkey logs 22,216 new COVID-19 cases, highest since mid-December

Turkey recorded 22,216 new coronavirus cases in a period of 24 hours, the highest daily number since mid-December, health ministry data showed on Monday, as cases continue to rise after coronavirus-control measures were eased earlier this month.

The cumulative number of cases stood at 3,035,338, data also showed, while the death toll rose by 117 to 30,178.

Daily cases have roughly doubled since the beginning of March, when Turkey eased restrictions against the pandemic.

